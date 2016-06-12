Orlando: How can I help?

There are many ways you can help victims of this, and other senseless tragedies, right where you are.

*GIVE BLOOD- While your local blood donation may not make it to the victims in Orlando, it WILL make it to those who need it locally, which frees up more donations for the victims.

FIND A BLOOD DRIVE IN YOUR AREA HERE

*Frequent Flyer Miles Help the Red Cross Go the Distance

You can put your un-used miles to work for the Red Cross through the generosity of several major airlines. The airline partners listed below permit their loyalty program members to donate their miles to help our volunteers and staff get to critical areas.